P. Doris Knecht, 79 of Elkton, MD passed away on March 6, 2020 in Union Hospital Christiana Care.
Doris was born on May 19, 1940, daughter of James D. and Pauline Loller. She was raised in Elkton, first married to Frank Stringer. Later married to Lyle Knecht and lived in Hammonton, NJ. She returned to Elkton after the death of her husband. Doris enjoyed crafts, fishing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle Knecht and their daughter Jackie Petit.
Doris is survived by her parents James and Pauline Loller of Elkton, 4 sons, Frank Stringer of Chesapeake City, Timothy Stringer (Michael Nebozhyn) of Pennsylvania, Richard Stringer of Louisiana and James Stringer (Janet) of Fruitland, MD; sisters Louise Wess of Elkton, Joyce Spradling of South Carolina, Linda Shelby of Newark, DE, Donna Smith of Bear, DE and brother James E (Sonny) Loller; 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 11 am.
Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 11, 2020