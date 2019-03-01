Pansy M. Haagsma, 82, of Yorktown, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Rising Sun, MD, on June 15, 1936, Pansy was the daughter of the late Charles and Zollie (Greer) Daughton.

Pansy worked at Bainbridge Naval Base until its closing. She than worked as a business manager in the MWR Department at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA, where she retired after 40 years of federal service. Pansy loved to shop, travel and dine in new places. She also enjoyed playing miniature golf and listening to country music. She aimed to please those around her, making sure everyone was happy.

Pansy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert L. Haagsma; daughters: Brenda Miller, of Rising Sun, MD; Theresa Miller, of Rising Sun, MD; sons: William (Victoria) Miller, of Nottingham, PA; James (Sandra) Miller, of Poquoson, VA; stepchildren: Edward (Teresa) Haagsma, Karen Abshire; sisters: Sharon (Bob) Ressler, Betty Walker; brothers: David Daughton, Jim (Rosemary) Daughton, Roger Daughton; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Pansy's Life was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, where family and friends visited beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at the adjacent cemetery.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary