Patricia Ann Mangold, age 74, Edgewood, MD, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on May 11, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Herbert R. and Ruby Childers Maines.Mrs. Mangold retired as a clerk in the retail industry. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and spoiling her two dogs. Mrs. Mangold enjoyed flower gardening, traveling with friends, and attending craft shows.Survivors include her daughter, Debra Pippin and husband, Ken, Landenberg, PA; grandchildren, Gianna Pippin and Nathaniel Pippin; and sisters, Shirley Linkous, Fallston, MD, and Betty Buettner, Edgewood, MD.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mangold was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Mangold.A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Darlington Cemetery, Shuresville Road, Darlington, MD 21034.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your local Humane Society in Patricia's memory.