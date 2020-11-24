Patricia Anne Manning, 86 of North East, MD, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Danaher and Catherine Elizabeth (Kirley) Danaher. She was the wife of the late Plummer T. Manning.
Pat worked as a secretary for Upper Darby Township, retiring in 1992. She spent many years volunteering for Amedisys Hospice, Elkton, MD.
She was the loving mother of Ed Leneweaver (Cathy), Gene Leneweaver (Jeannine) and Lynn Forness (Pat); sister of: Catherine Rickard; grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Anne, Andrew, Mary and Bradley Leneweaver, Deanna Huffman and Jeannel Whidden. In addition, she was also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. Also life long friends: Don and Diane Taylor, Shirley McSorley, Franny and Anthony Verno, Lisa and Jon Clewer. A special thank you to
Bobby and Sherry.
In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was also preceded by sisters: Mary Lutz, Peggy Rickard; and brothers: Thomas, Edward, Daniel, John and Joseph Danaher.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Amedisys Foundation, to benefit hospice care, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, both in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com