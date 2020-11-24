1/1
Patricia Anne (Danaher) Manning
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne Manning, 86 of North East, MD, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Danaher and Catherine Elizabeth (Kirley) Danaher. She was the wife of the late Plummer T. Manning.

Pat worked as a secretary for Upper Darby Township, retiring in 1992. She spent many years volunteering for Amedisys Hospice, Elkton, MD.

She was the loving mother of Ed Leneweaver (Cathy), Gene Leneweaver (Jeannine) and Lynn Forness (Pat); sister of: Catherine Rickard; grandmother of Ryan, Kyle, Anne, Andrew, Mary and Bradley Leneweaver, Deanna Huffman and Jeannel Whidden. In addition, she was also survived by many, many nieces and nephews. Also life long friends: Don and Diane Taylor, Shirley McSorley, Franny and Anthony Verno, Lisa and Jon Clewer. A special thank you to

Bobby and Sherry.

In addition to her husband and parents, Pat was also preceded by sisters: Mary Lutz, Peggy Rickard; and brothers: Thomas, Edward, Daniel, John and Joseph Danaher.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, 928 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.

Rite of Committal will follow the Mass in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Amedisys Foundation, to benefit hospice care, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, both in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved