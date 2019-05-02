Patricia Jane Richards "Patsy" Cruikshank was born on April 28, 1934 to Nelson D. Richards, Sr., and Ella J. Mahoney Richards in Wilmington, DE, and passed away on May 6, 2017, in Merced, CA, at the age of 83.

Pat was a graduate of Elkton High School class of 1952, where she participated in a large variety of activities including Glee Club and Cheerleading. As a military wife, she moved all around the country, but in 1958 she settled to raise her family in Merced. Pat worked for Pacific Bell and retired after 27 years of service. She was very active as her children grew up with PTA and other activities. Later in life, she enjoyed membership in the Atwater Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Chris J. Cruikshank; son-in-law, Lex Freitas; and daughter-in-law, Leanne Cruikshank.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie J. Frietas, Cande J. Cruikshank, and Carol J. "CJ" Wunder; grandchildren, Kory (Amie), Alexis, Nicki (Carlos), CJ, Gregory, and Eric (Rebekah); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Nelson "Sonny" Richards (Vivienne); and ex-husband, John "Jack" Cruikshank. Pat also leaves behind her constant companion, her dog Daniel.

A memorial service was held in Merced on May 24, 2017.

On Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m., family and friends are welcome to gather for her final interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 3, 2019