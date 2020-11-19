1/
Patsy Ann (Edmonds) Payne
1939 - 2020
Patsy Ann Payne, 81 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home. Born April 14, 1939 in Marshall, NC, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice Sprinkle Edmonds.

Mrs. Payne was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Edd Payne of Perryville, MD; son, Eddie Dean Payne; daughter, Debra Sue Akers; one grandchild; one great grandchild; brother, Max Edmonds; and sister, Katie Howell.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 23, 2020, 1 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Principio Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
