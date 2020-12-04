Patsy Fay Wright, 70, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Cypress, SC on July 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Margaret Miles Kirk and the widow of Ronald "Pete" Wright.
A homemaker, Mrs. Wright had worked at Pleasant Hill Store. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels in her yard. She was very family oriented and loved time spent with her grandchildren and spoke with her siblings on the phone every day.
Survivors include her daughter, Tina Tyler and husband, Christopher, Elkton MD; siblings, Gladys Wright, Phyllis Stewart, Linda Cook, Janie Wright, Leslie Simpers, Lisa Upchurch, Tim Kirk and Bob Kirk; grandchildren, Kristin Fleenor and Michael Simpson, Jr. and great grandchildren, Rose Fleenor and Buck Simpson.
Funeral service will be private with interment in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.