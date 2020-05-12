Paul Charles Marino, age 86, and Lidia Inglese Marino, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly.Mrs. Marino passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Italy on March 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa Inglese. Mrs. Marino was a homemaker and seamstress and enjoyed needlepoint and cooking.Mr. Marino passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on January 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph and Salvatrice Marino. Mr. Marino was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the printing industry as a lithograph printer. An accomplished photographer, he enjoyed painting, woodburning, playing the guitar, and playing the Lotto.Survivors include their twin sons, Paul Marino, Jr. (Rebecca) and Raymond Marino, both of Elkton, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. Mrs. Marino is survived by her sister, Connie, New York.In addition to their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marino were preceded in death by their son, Anthony Marino. Mr. Marino was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lidia; and his brother, Vincent. Mrs. Marino was preceded in death by her sister, Emily.Prayer service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.