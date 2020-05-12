Paul C. and Lidia Marino
1935 - 2020
Paul Charles Marino, age 86, and Lidia Inglese Marino, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly.

Mrs. Marino passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Italy on March 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Theresa Inglese. Mrs. Marino was a homemaker and seamstress and enjoyed needlepoint and cooking.

Mr. Marino passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on January 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Ralph and Salvatrice Marino. Mr. Marino was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the printing industry as a lithograph printer. An accomplished photographer, he enjoyed painting, woodburning, playing the guitar, and playing the Lotto.

Survivors include their twin sons, Paul Marino, Jr. (Rebecca) and Raymond Marino, both of Elkton, MD; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great-granddaughters. Mrs. Marino is survived by her sister, Connie, New York.

In addition to their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Marino were preceded in death by their son, Anthony Marino. Mr. Marino was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lidia; and his brother, Vincent. Mrs. Marino was preceded in death by her sister, Emily.

Prayer service with interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
Mr. and Mrs. Marino were two of the nicest people anyone could ever have met. They were so much in Love with each other and their Family and treated friends like Family. Such a Tragic Loss to the World. God Bless them and their Family.
Charles LUTCF
Friend
