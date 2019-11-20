Home

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
114 King St
Larkspur, CA
Paul Lamar "Coach" Stevens


1933 - 2019
Paul Lamar "Coach" Stevens Obituary
Paul Lamar Stevens passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Corte Madera, California, in which he lived for 52 years. Paul graduated from Elkton High school in 1952, then served four years in the US Air Force. In 1957, he married Margery Ohlandt of San Francisco. They were together for 62 years. Paul Obtained his BA and MA at San Francisco State University and taught and coached sports at Del Mar Middle School in Tiburon, CA. Paul is survived by his wife Margery, brothers Ray and David, sons Mike and Chet, and grandchildren Bianca, Will and Ben.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 22, 2019
