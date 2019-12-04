|
Paul R. King, 81, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Mr. King was born on May 9, 1938, son of the late Charles R. and Mary Rebecca Eisenbrey King. He was raised in Richardson Park, Wilmington, DE. He enlisted with U.S. Coast Guard, leaving active duty in 1959. He began his 36 years career with Bell of Pennsylvania, retiring as a switchman. He later worked for the Cecil County Government in the maintenance department. He also owned and operated PS Electric.
Mr. King was a member of Baptist Bible Church in Elkton, where he was a trustee and a bus driver for 22 years. For the past 20 years he was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Ruth Ann Zimny.
Mr. King is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra F. Hambleton King; children Sharon Koronik (Paul) of Elkton and Timothy King of Earleville and 2 grandsons, Alexander and Ethan Koronik.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11 from 11:30 to 12:30 in the Glasgow Baptist Church, 3021 Old County Rd, Newark, DE where funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Chapel at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Donations may be offered to Glasgow Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019