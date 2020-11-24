Paul W. Johnson, Jr., 77 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at home. Born December 8, 1942 in Perryville, MD, he was the son of the late Paul W., Sr. and Ruth Carson Johnson.Mr. Johnson was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD, and was formerly employed by Verizon of Havre de Grace, MD, as a telephone technician.Mr. Johnson is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Diane Pittman Johnson of Perryville, MD; son, Brett Paul Johnson; daughter, Lisa Suzanne Johnson Readmond Muffley; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Suzanne Ruth Patchell, Candace Kay Johnson Hamner, and Joan Paula Johnson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please do something special with the ones you love and say a little prayer for Paul. An act of love will last a lifetime, as his love for me will last for my lifetime and beyond. My family and I want to thank you all for your kindness.A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD