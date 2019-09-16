|
Paulette Gayle Urban Harbold, 67 of Charlestown Manor, North East, MD, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare, Lewes, DE.
Born in Allentown, PA, on July 20, 1952, she was the daughter of Dorothy Rohrbauch Urban Gilner, of Hawthorne FL and the late Daniel J. Yurcovic.
Paulette was a school bus driver for 42 years, employed by Dale Brown. She was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD.
Survived by her husband: Lynn L. Harbold, Sr.; son: Jeremy Urban (Krissy Richie) of Charlestown, MD; stepson: Lynn L. Harbold, Jr., Etters, PA; sister: Gayle Smith of Elkton, MD; brother: Donald Yurcovic of Keystone Heights, FL; and her granddaughter; Tempest Urban.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas G. Urban, who passed October 27, 2014.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 18, 2019