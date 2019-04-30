Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline A. Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline A. Scott Obituary
Pauline Amelia Scott, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Elmwood, MI, on August 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Miell Gies.
Mrs. Scott was a homemaker. She had attended First Baptist Church of Elkton and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald Baranski, Sr. (Cathy), and Steve Scott (Joy), both of Elkton, MD; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar E. Scott; and son, Dennis Scott.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now