Pauline Amelia Scott, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Elmwood, MI, on August 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Miell Gies.
Mrs. Scott was a homemaker. She had attended First Baptist Church of Elkton and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Survivors include her sons, Gerald Baranski, Sr. (Cathy), and Steve Scott (Joy), both of Elkton, MD; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar E. Scott; and son, Dennis Scott.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2019