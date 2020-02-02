|
Pauline Cecelia Mackie, 87 of Rising Sun, MD, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at home.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton on September 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Frank Paul and Sara Jane (Butler) Albanese. She was the wife of the late David A. "Casey" Mackie who passed January 22, 2012.
Pauline graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Baltimore, MD. During her career as a Reg. Nurse, she worked at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD and Citizen's Nursing Home, Havre de Grace, MD. She also spent many years working alongside her husband on their farm, keeping the records among many other tasks.
Pauline was a member of Rock Presbyterian Church, Fair Hill, MD and the Cecil County Farm Museum. An avid collector of antiques, she loved sewing, making all kinds of crafts and was especially well known for her beautiful quilts. She enjoyed traveling with her close friend, Janet Cox, going to the Post House in Nottingham, PA for oyster sandwiches and to their favorite Amish stores.
Survivors include her sister: Dr. Dorothy Wyatt of Towson, MD; her nephew: Robert T. "Rob" Crouch, his wife Patricia of North East, MD; and great nephew: Coale.
In addition to her husband and parents, Pauline was also preceded by a brother: Thomas D. Albanese; and a sister: Jeannette Albanese.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
A memorial service celebrating Pauline's life is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00 am at Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD. Her pastor, Rev. Tom Euston will officiate.
Interment in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pauline may be made to Cecil County Farm Museum or Rock Presbyterian Church, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020