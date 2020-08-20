Pauline Long Wherry Taylor, 99, of North East, MD passed away Thursday morning, August 20, 2020. She was born in Liberty Grove, MD on May 6, 1921, the daughter of Andrew J. and Rennie (Testerman) Long. She was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings.Pauline was married to Naze E. Wherry from February 1941 until his death in 1983. She was married to Bill Taylor from July 1989 until his death in April 2010. Pauline was the mother of two children: David Naze Wherry (Sandy) and Dana (Wherry) Weaver (Vernon Metcalfe). She was the grandmother of Tara-Jene Hannora Racine (Dave), David Naze, II (Shawn), Stephen Andrew (Janella), Rebekah Lyn Lokey (Peter), and Amy Elizabeth Sumner (Brock); and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her stepson, Bill Taylor (Vanessa); grandchildren: Aaron (Katlyn), Alyson, and Mackenzie; and three great-grandchildren. She left many nieces and nephews and church family members.Pauline was a housewife. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, playing golf with Naze, later fishing and making jewelry with Bill. She was a member of North East United Methodist Church for more than 66 years.Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020, at Friends Burial Grounds, Rose Bank Road, Calvert, MD.A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East United Methodist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.