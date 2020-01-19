|
|
Penny Jean Copen, 66 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in North East, MD, on June 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ira G. and Anna (Kline) Boulden.
Penny was a member of the North East Church of God, North East, MD. She enjoyed going to church and her church family. Most of all she loved her family, enjoyed taking care of them and cherished the time they spent together.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years: Lewis Copen; two sons: Lewis M. Copen III of North East, MD and Kenneth S. Copen of Elkton, MD; six sisters: Verla Ann Farr of Elkton, MD, Vivian Renn of Rochester, MN, Elsie Tuell of Carlisle, PA, Bonnie Boulden of Elkton, MD, Connie King of North East, MD, Robbin Gervais of Elkton, MD; six grandchildren: Evan, Stephanie, Nathan, Elizabeth, Tyler, Ryan; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Penny was also preceded in death by a son: David W. Copen; a brother: James M. Russell; and a sister: Irene Cleaver.
Visitation will be held 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Flowers are welcome or donations in memory of Penny may be made to North East Church of God, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020