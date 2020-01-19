Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Copen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Jean (Boulden) Copen


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Jean (Boulden) Copen Obituary
Penny Jean Copen, 66 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Laurelwood Healthcare Center, Elkton, MD.

Born in North East, MD, on June 2, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ira G. and Anna (Kline) Boulden.

Penny was a member of the North East Church of God, North East, MD. She enjoyed going to church and her church family. Most of all she loved her family, enjoyed taking care of them and cherished the time they spent together.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years: Lewis Copen; two sons: Lewis M. Copen III of North East, MD and Kenneth S. Copen of Elkton, MD; six sisters: Verla Ann Farr of Elkton, MD, Vivian Renn of Rochester, MN, Elsie Tuell of Carlisle, PA, Bonnie Boulden of Elkton, MD, Connie King of North East, MD, Robbin Gervais of Elkton, MD; six grandchildren: Evan, Stephanie, Nathan, Elizabeth, Tyler, Ryan; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Penny was also preceded in death by a son: David W. Copen; a brother: James M. Russell; and a sister: Irene Cleaver.

Visitation will be held 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

Flowers are welcome or donations in memory of Penny may be made to North East Church of God, in care of the funeral home.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -