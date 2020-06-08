Peter A. Skrobot
1930 - 2020
Peter Alexander Skrobot, age 90, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Wilmington on May 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Alexander and Mary Dickie Skrobot.

Mr. Skrobot was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953. He retired from General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, as an assembler after 38 years of service. Mr. Skrobot was a member of the Moose Lodge. A doting grandfather, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and vacations in Florida.

Survivors include his sons, Peter A. Skrobot, Jr., Big Pine Key, FL, and Duane E. Skrobot (Terri), Middletown, DE; companion, Eva Farmer; grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, and Melissa; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Skrobot was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Irma Carroll Skrobot; and siblings, Anna McBride, Paul Skrobot, and John Skrobot.

Funeral service and interment with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
