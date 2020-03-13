|
|
Peter Scott Keyes, Sr., 55 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on June 4, 1964.
A former manager at Morgan's Auto, Elkton, MD, his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. His dogs were his constant companions.
Survivors include his wife: Theresa (Dukes) Keyes; 3 children: Peter Keyes, Jr., Georgianna Keyes and Amanda Keyes; and his 2 grandchildren: Peter Keyes III and Delilah Keyes.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 18, 2020