CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Peter Scott Keyes Sr.


1964 - 2020
Peter Scott Keyes Sr. Obituary
Peter Scott Keyes, Sr., 55 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, on June 4, 1964.

A former manager at Morgan's Auto, Elkton, MD, his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. His dogs were his constant companions.

Survivors include his wife: Theresa (Dukes) Keyes; 3 children: Peter Keyes, Jr., Georgianna Keyes and Amanda Keyes; and his 2 grandchildren: Peter Keyes III and Delilah Keyes.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 18, 2020
