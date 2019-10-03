|
Phillip D. Bailey, 69 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Wayne, VA, on August 27, 1950, he was the son of the late Herman Dewey and Virginia Fair (Wilson) Bailey.
Phillip was a retired Concrete Finisher who started his own company, Bailey Concrete Construction.
He enjoyed golfing, boating and fishing. Phils favorite pass time was auto racing and attending classic car shows. His dog "Shadow" and his cat "Patches" were always by his side.
Survived by his loving wife: Melissa West Bailey; children: Cheryl Cimorosi (Ronnie), Phillip and Matthew Bailey; siblings: Joetta Ball (Ken), Timothy VanDyke (Donna) and Jeffrey VanDyke; grandchildren: Brooke Poore, Brady Simon, Noah Bailey and Mackenzie Bailey; sisters-in-law: Patti Racine (Dave), Marsha Bailey and Rebecca Dobson (Craig); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Phillip was also preceded in death by his stepfather: Joe VanDyke; brothers: Terry and Tony Bailey; and his brother-in-law: Kevin West.
Funeral service will be held 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 11:00 am
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 4, 2019