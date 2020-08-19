1/1
Phyllis Bartlett Absher
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Bartlett Absher, 77, of Perryville, MD, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to the late Hobert and Leona Bartlett on October 4, 1942 in Chester County, PA.

Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Cecil County and a founding member of Porters Grove Baptist Church. She was a licensed beautician for twenty years. She retired from Twins Place in Rising Sun. Phyllis was proud of her family and her faith in God. She leaves behind nothing but wonderful memories.

Phyllis was married to the late Melvin Lee Absher on March 24, 1959. They shared forty years together before he preceded her in death in 1999.

Phyllis is survived by her four children: Terry Jo Morris (Tony), Jeffrie Melvin Absher (Patty), Kellie Michele Howell (Jerry) and Leigh Rene Ortiz (David); nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; and two brothers: H. Lee Bartlett; and Jerry D. Bartlett. In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bartlett Cowell and went to join four great grandchildren who were her infant angels: Tyler, Tanner, Emma, and Gary.

A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Porters Grove Baptist Church, 475 Connelly Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10AM. Interment will follow at Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, 151 Rock Spring Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to "COPD Foundation" or "American Heart Association" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 PM
Porter's Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved