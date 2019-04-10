Home

Phyllis E. Bennett

Phyllis E. Bennett Obituary
Phyllis E. Bennett, 78, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Born Jan. 29. 1941 in Cranston Heights, DE, she moved with her family to her beloved homestead of Cara Cove in 1957 where she graduated from North East High School in 1959. She attended Westminster College and later retired from the Department of Defense as a Contract Specialist.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Harley and Esther Campbell; and husband, John N. Bennett III; and her beloved second husband, Robert B. Lynch. Survivors include her children: David A. Bennett and wife Kathy, of Tampa, FL; Deborah Bennett Carbin, of St. Croix, U.S.V.I and husband David Shivery; grandchildren: Emma and Joshua Carbin; her brother, William W. Campbell and his wife Heather; nephew, William Campbell Jr. and wife Pam; niece, Rebecca Campbell Abramowicz; and grand nieces: Adrianna Campbell and Rachel Abramowicz.
Phyllis was strong, independent, intelligent, beautiful and always loved a good laugh. She enjoyed traveling, boating, shopping and spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by all.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019
