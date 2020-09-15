1/
Phyllis P. (Pigman) Osbun
1945 - 2020
Phyllis P. Osbun, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Born in KY on August 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Hylton) Pigman.

Phyllis retired from Perry Point VA Medical Center as a Social Worker. She was a member of the Women's Stock Club and the Hances Point Community Association.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years: Richard L. Osbun; a brother Larry Pigman (Ola); niece; Kelly Stephens; and nephew: Marcus Pigman

Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
