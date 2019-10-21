|
72, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Phyllis was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother & sister who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Besides her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by husband Herman Pennington Sr., son Daren Gene Pennington, grandson Herman Pennington III. She is survived by her sons Herman Pennington Jr (Debbie), Christopher Pennington Sr. (Karen); daughters Vicky Alfree (Kevin), Sandra Reeder (Mark); daughter in law Julie Pennington; 15 grandchildren, two of whom she raised, Christopher Pennington Jr and James Pennington; 22 great grandchildren and her beloved pugs Sassy Lou and Buddy and cat Mango; brother Paul S. Fuller (Ruth); sister Ruth Duchesne (Dave); and sister in law Linda Sewell. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 24th at the Elkton from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 23, 2019