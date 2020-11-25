Polly Ann Gatlos, 54, of Nottingham, PA passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
She was the wife of Robert J. Gatlos with whom she shared 33 years of marriage.
Born in Greensburg, IN she was the daughter of the late Gene and Dorothy Morton Dickson.
Polly enjoyed cooking and refinishing furniture.
She is survived by her husband; four daughters, Danielle Gatlos at home, Chelsea Gatlos of Oxford, Ashley Flanigan (Francis) of Elsmere, DE and Makenzie Gatlos of Oxford; one brother, Donald Dickson of Westport, IN; and three sisters, Becky Thompson of Greensburg, IN, Susan Owens of Greensburg, IN and Penny Wells of Knoxville, TN.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Hayley Gatlos.
Family and friends may visit from 6 - 8:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Polly Gatlos Memorial Fund, Go Fund Me.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
