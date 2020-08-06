1/
R. B. Hammons
1930 - 2020
R.B. Hammons, 90 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home. Born March 20, 1930 in Shouns, TN, he was the son of the late Roy Butler and Emma I. Willien Hammons.

R.B. was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a former self-employed sheet metal worker.

R.B. is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Loretta Hammons of Port Deposit, MD; son, Randall Hammons; four grandchildren; and sister, Jewel Booher.

In addition to his parents, R.B. was preceded in death by his son, David Hammons; siblings, Lacy Hammons, Wade Hammons, Robert Hammons, Kenny Hammons, Edgar Hammons, Ida Edwards, Velma Farmer, and Blanche Hammons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2020, 1 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
