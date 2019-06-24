Home

Rev. Raleigh Mack Arnold Sr., 78, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Mack was a pastor for 33 years at the Porters Grove Baptist Church in Conowingo, MD, where he retired. After he retired, he returned to Mountain City, TN, where he did pulpit fill-ins and revivals for the remainder of his life. In his ministry, there were over 2,000 souls saved.
Those left to cherish his memories included his wife of 59 years, JoAnn Parish Arnold; son, Mack Arnold Jr. and wife Mary; grandsons: Justin Arnold and wife Josie; Luke Arnold; great granddaughter, Mackenzie Arnold; great grandsons: James Arnold and John Arnold.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019
