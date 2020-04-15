Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Bicking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Benjamin Bicking


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Benjamin Bicking Obituary
Ralph Benjamin Bicking, 92 of Dover, DE, passed away at home Wednesday, April 15, 2020 with his family by his side.

Born in Coatesville, PA, on August 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Ralph Frederic and Edna (Marshman) Bicking.

Ralph married Clara Crossan Bicking on September 9, 1950, sharing 69 years of marriage. He was the father of four children: Laura Marie Young (Joe), Jo Anne Shmitt (Carroll), Janice Lynn Cartanza (Paul) and Thomas Frederic Bicking (Karen). He had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. His ninth great-grandchild is expected at the end of April.

Ralph was a paper maker by trade. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting and camping. According to his children he would fix anything.

Services will be private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -