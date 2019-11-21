|
Ralph H. Smith, 78, of Nottingham, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home.
He was the husband of Joan Webb Smith with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
Born in Bel Air, MD he was the son of the late Roy and Bertha Brown Smith.
Ralph resided in the Oxford and Nottingham area all of his life.
He was a longtime self-employed truck driver and was recently employed with Kunkel Auto Parts, Rising Sun, MD as a deliveryman.
Ralph was an avid sports fan and enjoyed NASCAR, Penn State University football, fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, David R. Smith (Susie) of Kirkwood and Daniel R. Smith of Nottingham; one daughter, Karen J. Smith (Philip) of Nottingham; six grandchildren, Sarah Neyers (Dave), Katie Smith, Rebecca Smith, Neena Smith, David Smith and Joanna Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Dalton, Gavin, Jordan, Leah and Rylee; and two sisters, Juanita Coomes of Nottingham and Maxine Dixon of Nottingham.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Smith.
Funeral Services will be held 11 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Oxford Church of the Nazarene, 116 E. Locust St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10 - 11 am.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr., Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA.
On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 22, 2019