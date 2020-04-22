Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Rev. Ralph R. "Butch" Lanphar Jr.


1959 - 2020
Rev. Ralph R. "Butch" Lanphar Jr. Obituary
Rev. Ralph "Butch" Robert Lanphar, Jr., 60 of Suffield, CT passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in the St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT.

Born in Ypsilanti, MI, on May 10, 1959 he was the son of the late Ralph Robert Lanphar, Sr. and Carolyn Louise (Guetschow) Chase

In his youth, Butch resided in Eldersburg, MD where he graduated from South Carroll High School. He continued his education and earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, an M.B.A. from Loyola University, Maryland and his Pastoral Certification from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis.

He spent much of his later life residing in North East, MD followed by Suffield, CT.

"Pastor Butch" simultaneously served as the Pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield, MA as well as Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Suffield, CT. He will be missed by many and remembered for his servant attitude and his sincere love for God.

He is survived by his wife: Susan A. (Miller) Lanphar of Suffield, CT; mother: Carolyn Louise (Guetschow) Chase; siblings: Dennis Lanphar of Paradise Valley, AZ, David Lanphar of Sparks, MD, Allison Borzymowski of Forest Hill, MD and nine nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2020
