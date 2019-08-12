|
Ralph Thompson Sr. passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2019 in Bloomington, Texas at the age of 74.
He was born on May 20, 1945 in Summit, Delaware to Edward Thompson and Hilda Thompson - Brown the 5th of 7 siblings. On July 19, 1969 he married Pauline Gough Thompson, who survives.
A graduate of Bohemia Manor High School in 1964, he proudly served in the U.S Navy as a Quarter Master (Petty Officer 3rd Class) from 1964 - 1968. Upon returning home he worked 31 years for General Motors (Wilmington, Delaware). Ralph was passionate about athletics and volunteered his time coaching football, soccer, and baseball for 25 years.
Ralph is also survived by, his daughter, Pamela Thompson of Bloomington, TX; son and daughter-in-law Ralph and Rachel Thompson of North East, MD; four grandchildren Kristopher and Nicole Thompson of Bloomington, TX and Brianna and Victoria Thompson of North East, MD; siblings Mary Banks of Chesapeake City, MD Marie Garrison of Dover, DE, Norma Gibbs of Sumter, SC, and Charles Brown of Dover, DE. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Hilda and his siblings Edward and Loretta
Ralph will be laid to rest in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to the Chesapeake City Little League at PO Box 349, Chesapeake City, Maryland 21915. Condolences may be sent to https://www.forevermissed.com/ralph-thompson/#about.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 14, 2019