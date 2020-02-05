Home

Randolph "Randy" Hatfield


1955 - 2020
Randolph "Randy" Hatfield Obituary
Randolph "Randy" Hatfield, 64, went home with the Lord on January 26, 2020. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing competitive softball. He loved the Washington Redskins, vacations in St. George's Island, Florida, enjoyed all types of music and pineapple upside down cake. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie Wood and Walter Hatfield. He is survived by his seven children April (Garrett) Tweed of Schnecksville, PA, Christopher (Jamie) Hatfield of Chesapeake City, MD, Alison (Reggie) Hatfield , of Bear, DE, Brooke Hatfield of Wilmington, DE, Brandi Hatfield of Elkton, MD, Brandon Hatfield of Glasgow, DE, and Matthew Hatfield of Glasgow DE, step father James Wood, siblings Jay (Joyce) Hatfield, Shirley (Dave) Rash, Angie (Keith) Thurman, 15 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church in Elkton, MD on Tuesday, February 11 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 7, 2020
