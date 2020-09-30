1/1
Randy Lee Hollinger
1955 - 2020
Randy Lee Hollinger, 65 of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD, on June 6, 1955. Randy served his country proudly in the Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a truck driver for Honda East Service. Previously, he was employed at DuPont as a technician for over 18 years. In his spare time, Randy enjoyed sports, fishing, watching NASCAR, NHRA and dirt bikes. Survivors include his daughter: Rachel Hollinger; mother: Shirley (Dean) Payne of Chesapeake City, MD; and 2 brothers: Donald Payne and Michael Hollinger both of Elkton, MD. He was preceded in death by his father: Rodney Hollinger. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 30, 2020.
