Ray Harvey Caldwell, 65 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center of Elkton, MD. Born February 5, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Horace Golden and Ruth Elnora Menges Caldwell.



Ray is survived by his sons, Wayne P. Caldwell of Conowingo, MD (Victoria West fiance') and Ryan M. Caldwell of Elkton, MD; grandson: Nicklas Caldwell; brother, John Caldwell of Lakewood, OH; and sister, Linda Byus of Arlington Heights, IL.



Ray was a retail manager for the Dollar General Store of North East, MD.



In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Weckman Caldwell; and brother, Horace Neil Caldwell.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, 11 AM, at the Haven Community Church of North East, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Rev. Jack Cohen from the Haven Community Church of North East will officiate. Interment will be private.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 12, 2019