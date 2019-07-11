Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Harvey Caldwell


1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Ray Harvey Caldwell Obituary
Ray Harvey Caldwell, 65 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center of Elkton, MD. Born February 5, 1954 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Horace Golden and Ruth Elnora Menges Caldwell.

Ray is survived by his sons, Wayne P. Caldwell of Conowingo, MD (Victoria West fiance') and Ryan M. Caldwell of Elkton, MD; grandson: Nicklas Caldwell; brother, John Caldwell of Lakewood, OH; and sister, Linda Byus of Arlington Heights, IL.

Ray was a retail manager for the Dollar General Store of North East, MD.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Weckman Caldwell; and brother, Horace Neil Caldwell.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 12, 2019, 11 AM, at the Haven Community Church of North East, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, 10 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Rev. Jack Cohen from the Haven Community Church of North East will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.