Raymond Allen Ryan Jr., 82, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at home. Born March 11, 1937 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Raymond Allen Ryan Sr. and Evelyn Woodrow Ryan.

Allen was a lifetime member and past fire chief of The Community Volunteer Fire Company of Perryville, MD. He was formerly employed as fire chief by the Chesapeake Job Corps.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nora Polk Ryan, of Perryville, MD; children: Raymond Allen Ryan III and wife Bonnie, of Perryville, MD; Lisa Ann Koch, of Earleville, MD; Karen Marie Bicking and husband Tom, of Charlestown, MD; Tracy Lynn Bennett, of Perryville, MD; Scott Ford Ryan and wife Veronica, of Aberdeen, MD; Kevin Wayne Ryan and loving companion Shelley, of Perryville, MD; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers: George Edward Ryan, of Perryville, MD; Charles F. Ryan, of Peach Bottom, PA; and sister, Carolyn L. McMullen, of Perryville, MD.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Culley; a son-in-law, Edward C. Bennett; and a grandchild, Justin Shelton.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 11 a.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Tuesday, May 21, 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a second visitation on Wednesday, May 22, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019