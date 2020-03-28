Home

Raymond "Dean" Keyes, Sr., age 77, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Havre De Grace, MD on June 10, 1942 to the late Herbert Lee Keyes and Helen Irene (Elliot) Keyes.

Dean was a truck driver for the state of Maryland for many years, then went on to drive a dump truck for Sam's Paving. In his younger days, he liked riding cross country on motorcycles. Dean enjoyed going on scenic rides, singing, and watching Westerns. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family who knew him as the life of the party. Dean will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, stubborn but generous person who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dean is survived by his two daughters: Lisa Price and Theresa Keyes and her husband, Eric Brown; son, Raymond Keyes, Jr. and his wife, Katie; three step-children: Denise Hudgins Reed, Marty Hudgins and Rusty Hudgins; twenty-four grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and brother, Roy Clarence Keyes. In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Keyes; sister, Mary Lou Keyes; and sister-in-law; Joan Keyes.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's honor may be made payable to the "" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, 21911. To send online condolences and to check for updated service information, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 1, 2020
