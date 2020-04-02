Home

Raymond "Tom" Miller


1947 - 2020
Raymond "Tom" Miller Obituary
Raymond "Tom" Thomas Miller, age 72, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born on July 14, 1947 in Havre De Grace, MD to the late Ransom E. Miller and Frances V. (Burkins) Miller.

A Vietnam veteran, Tom proudly served his county in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD and served with the Honor Guard for many years. Tom coached for the Rising Sun Little League while his sons played baseball. He was a huge sports and Nascar fan. Tom took great joy in helping everyone he knew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Anna Miller; sons: Steven Miller and his wife, Candace and Kevin Miller and his wife, Maria; granddaughter, Allison; five siblings: Virginia Tharp and her husband, Bob; Allen Miller and his wife, Judy; Linda Bak and her husband, Stan; Russell Miller and his wife, Christine and Hazel Jeansonne and her husband, Russell; and beloved dog, Winston.

Services will be held at a later date. To send online condolences and check for updated service information, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020
