Raymond Paris Webb, 78 years, of Rising Sun, MD, went to his heavenly home and was reunited with his wife Elsa Webb on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 He passed in the Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, PA. Born November 23, 1941 in MD, he was the son of the late William L. and Virginia Esther Shelton Webb.
Raymond worked at General Motors in Wilmington, DE. He served in the United States Army. He served our country, the Rising Sun Police Department, but most importantly, he served God and our family. He taught us what real love meant.
He is survived by his sons, Raymond Webb and wife, Dawn, and Scott Webb and wife, Inna; daughters, Lynn Racine and husband, Jim, Ginger Nesbitt and husband, Rick and Kristine Morris and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Tiffany, Dustin, Timmy( Stephanie), Deanna (Devonte), Kara (Curtis), Jimmy, Amboo, Catherine, Heather, Dwayne, Brittany, Nick and Allison; great grandchildren, Bryan, RaeLynn, Zoey, Clarence, Noah, Lilly, Jaxon, and Hailey; brothers, Wayne Webb (Patty) and Bill Webb (Joetta) and sisters, Lorraine Estep (Ronald), Hope Jones (Donny), Joan Smith and Alice McGarvey (Jim).
As Raymond cared for his wife, Elsa until she took her last breath; it gives the family great peace that they are now together again. He is a hero to the whole family. He was the best brother, father, grandfather and friend.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elsa Webb; brothers; Jerry Webb and Jackie Webb and sisters; Ann Bradley, Madeline Webb and Adeline Webb
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 PM at the Christ the King Church, in Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 11 AM until 1 PM at the church prior to the funeral service. Bishop Ronald Estep and Lorraine Estep of the Christ the King Church of the will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 10, 2020