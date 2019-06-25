Raymond "Guy" Rodemich Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 72, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born on Jan. 13, 1947 in Rye, NY, to the late Raymond Guy Rodemich Sr. and Loretta M. (Moffet) Mayer.

Guy worked for 30 years as a yacht broker. Later he worked for Rommel Harley Davidson for 12 years before his retirement in 2016. Guy has been a stay at home grandfather for the last seven years, spending quality time with his beloved grandchildren. He was an avid sailor, enjoyed vacationing in Disney World and taking cruises. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he will be deeply missed by those lucky enough to have known him.

Guy is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Judi Rodemich; six children: Christopher (Amy) Rodemich, Liz (Bill) Rodoni, Kelly (Tyler) Rader, Raymond Wier III, Katie Wier, Betsy Watts; 10 grandchildren: Raymond Wier IV, Lisa Wier, Wolfgang Rodemich, Charlotte Rodemich, Jack Rodoni, Nicholas Rodoni, Joseph Hall, Nathan Hall, Isabella Rader, Madelyn Rader; former daughter-in-law, Mary Wier; sister-in-law, Gayle (Eric) Clayton; and beloved dog, Josie.

In addition to his parents, Guy was predeceased by his in-laws, Richard Steinert and Jaquelyn Steinert.

A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, where family and friends may begin visiting at 1 p.m.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.