Reba "Darlene" Hitchcock Frederick, 57, of Newark, DE, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Darlene was a loving, compassionate woman who had a heart of gold. Her family and friends knew she would be there for them if they needed a listening ear or anything. Darlene loved riding her Harley and spending time with the grandchildren. She also enjoyed fishing, dancing, and listening to Southern Rock. Darlene will be dearly missed.

Darlene is survived by her son, Robert Hollada Jr. (April); daughters: Desiree Frederick (Matt), Jessica Frederick; grandchildren: Julia, Casey, Alexya, Ameilia, Dorian, Robbie; mother, Margaret Hitchcock; sister, Peggy Hitchcock; and brothers: Marvin, Dupont, and Steven Hitchcock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Frederick; father, Marshall Hitchcock Sr.; and brother, Marshall Hitchcock, Jr.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, from 10-11 a.m. at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702, followed by a service in Celebration of Darlene's Life at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

For directions or to send an online condolence, visit: www.stranofeeley.com

