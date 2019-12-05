Home

POWERED BY

Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 E Main St
Elkton, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 E Main St
Elkton, MD
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery
Elkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Retha Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Retha D. Simmons


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Retha D. Simmons Obituary
Retha D. Simmons, age 89, of Elkton, MD passed away on December 1, 2019. She was born in West Jefferson, NC on May 17, 1930 to the late Allie Osborne.

Retha enjoyed her nursing career many years ago. She was a musician who played guitar and loved to sing. Retha was a member of the Elkton Church of God, as a part of being a church member she would go to nursing homes and sing. During her free time, she enjoyed reading a good book, newspapers, and the Bible.

Retha is survived by her son, Jack W. Simmons and his wife, Cecelia of Elkton, MD; daughter, Rosemary Lynn Simmons-Gilbert of Elkton, MD; Reatha D. Campbell and her husband, Kenneth of Elkton, MD; five grandchildren: Danny Tyree, Jr., Denna Harper, Jimmy Gilbert lll, Randy Gilbert, and Noah Charles Campbell; nine step-grandchildren: Craig P. Rose, Tommy E. Rose, Jr.,David M. Rose, Steven W. Rose, Karen C. Colvin, Kenneth A. Rose, and Carla M. Alkanowski; five great-grandchildren: Danny Tyree lll, Briana Tyree, Matthew Harper, Kourtney Lynn Campbell, Samuel Stanley, and nineteen step-great grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Retha is preceded in death by her son, Dwight Steven Simmons.

A celebration of Retha's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 At R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Elkton Church of God" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Retha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -