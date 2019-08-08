|
Rhonda Sue McPeak, age 48 of Williamsport, PA was tragically killed on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1970 in Orlando, FL to the late Richard Cecil McPeak, Sr. and Ruth Ann (Christsen) McPeak.
Rhonda was always there to help others in need. She enjoyed lending a helping hand to all. She loved her grandson, little Johnny and always made time to Face Time him, which she truly enjoyed.
Rhonda is survived by her daughter, Brittany Measles; son, Matthew Sprouse; grandson, Johnny Measles; sisters: Robin Pardew, Roberta McPeak, and Regina McPeak; and brother, Richard McPeak, Jr. She also leaves behind her boyfriend of many years, Kenneth Powers.
Services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. Contributions may be made payable to her daughter, "Brittany Measles". Flowers should be sent to the church. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 9, 2019