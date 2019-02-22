Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
Richard Allen Yackanech Obituary
Richard Allen "Joe" Yackanech, 61 of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care Unit at Franklin Square Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
Born in Great Lakes, IL, on September 17, 1957, he was the son of the late Mike and Mary Virginia (Criss) Yackanech.
Joe worked in management for commercial construction. He enjoyed fishing, and music, listening to the Blues and Rock and Roll.
Survivors include his life companion: Cynthia Morgan Johnson; sons: Adam L. Yackanech, of Newark, DE; Joseph M. Yackanech, of Rockville, MD; John E. Yackanech, of Salisbury, MD; Chris Brown, of Chesapeake City, MD; a sister, Patricia A. Hughes, of Tallahassee, FL; his brother, Michael E. Yackanech, of North East, MD; and his five grandchildren: Leah, Kyle, Allison, Aiden and Braeden.
In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded by a brother, Charles Frederick Yackanech.
Friends may call Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coastal Conservation Association Maryland at ccamd.org.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
