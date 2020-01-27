|
Richard Devon Sommers, Sr., of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was 85. Richard was born on May 15, 1934, in Elkhart, IN, and moved to Elkton as a young teenager.
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, and graduated from Goldey-Beacom College with a degree in business. Following graduation, he went to work for Thiokol Corporation and retired in 1993 after 30 years of service. His real love, however, was using his skill at carpentry to build a number of houses throughout the area -- many of which were built more or less by himself. Richard was a member of Elkton Presbyterian Church for well over 50 years, where he served numerous terms on the Session, as a Trustee, and the Endowment Committee.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Jane Williams Sommers. They have two children: Richard D. Sommers, Jr., and his wife, Dawn, and daughter, Sherri L. Leverance, who passed away in 2004; and two granddaughters, Kayla Sommers and Deanna Sommers. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Sommers and his wife, Brenda; his sister, Marlene Tobias; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ina Sommers; his sister, Delores Spence; and his brother, Kenny Sommers.
Richard had a love of nature, expressing this love through gardening, watching nature shows, and enjoying time spent outside. He loved watching sports, be it the local professional teams or attending his granddaughters' games. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, either on the water at their home on the Elk River, or traveling on vacations with them. His dry sense of humor and sarcasm will be missed by many.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 12 Noon, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 29, 2020