Richard Irvin Montgomery, 93, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Well Homed, Inc. He was born on April 16, 1927, in Port Deposit, MD, to the late Samuel Henry and Minnie (Graybeal) Montgomery.He was the beloved husband of the late Janet Louise Moore Montgomery for 68 years before her death on Friday, November 13, 2015.Prior to his retirement, Richard was employed for 25 years at Gehl Company. He lived and worked as co-owner of Cherry Grove Tree Farm and was an active member of the Rising Sun Lions Club, where he helped establish the health care equipment program.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Well Homed, Inc., and to Amedisys Hospice for the exceptional care given to Richard.Survivors include his daughter, Carol Whitenight, Bloomsburg, PA; his son, Joe (Sue) Montgomery, Rising Sun, MD; a grandson, Richard (Karoleigh) Long, Riverside, PA; two granddaughters, Vanessa and Amanda Montgomery, Rising Sun, MD; two step-grandchildren, Chris and Katie Kimber, Riverside, PA; a great-grandson, Ricky Long, Berwick, PA; a great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Stevenson, Rising Sun, MD; two step-great-grandchildren, J.J. and Gracie Murphy, Riverside, PA; and siblings, Paul (Kay) Montgomery, North East, MD, Doris (Fred) Jones, Catonsville, MD, and Ruth (Wayne) Brown, Rising Sun, MD.In addition to his parents and wife, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Henry (Bud) Montgomery; and his son-in-law, Dale Whitenight.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, November 13, 2020, at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora, MD, with Pastor Charles Finney officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later time.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Well Homed, Inc., or to Rising Sun Lions Club, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.