Richard Leroy "Dick" Hall, age 86, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Richard L. Hall and Beulah Hunt Hall Zinhan.Mr. Hall was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from the construction industry as a plasterer. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed baseball and wood carving, and had the ability to tell the best stories and jokes.Survivors include his children, Richard J. Hall, North East, MD, Kathleen M. Potter, Marion, NC, Laura Farmer (Rob), Colora, MD, Elisa Racine (James), North East, MD, and Melissa Hall, Elkton, MD; his lady friend, Ruth Ann Maxey, North East, MD; brother, Gene Zinhan (Sandy); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Finn Hall; son, Patrick F. "Pat" Hall; and brother, Bill Zinhan.Celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Wellwood, 523 Water Street, Charlestown, MD. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East V.F.W. Post #6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901, or to a local charity of your choice.