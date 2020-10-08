1/
Richard L. "Dick" Hall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Leroy "Dick" Hall, age 86, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Richard L. Hall and Beulah Hunt Hall Zinhan.

Mr. Hall was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from the construction industry as a plasterer. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed baseball and wood carving, and had the ability to tell the best stories and jokes.

Survivors include his children, Richard J. Hall, North East, MD, Kathleen M. Potter, Marion, NC, Laura Farmer (Rob), Colora, MD, Elisa Racine (James), North East, MD, and Melissa Hall, Elkton, MD; his lady friend, Ruth Ann Maxey, North East, MD; brother, Gene Zinhan (Sandy); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Finn Hall; son, Patrick F. "Pat" Hall; and brother, Bill Zinhan.

Celebration of life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The Wellwood, 523 Water Street, Charlestown, MD. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North East V.F.W. Post #6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901, or to a local charity of your choice.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved