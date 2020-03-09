|
Richard L. "Rob" Robinson passed away at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on October 30, 1943, he was the son of the late William Robinson and Daisy Marshall Robinson Dempsey.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he worked for Conowingo Power Company for 25 years. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company, where he was very active for 60 years, most recently serving as Fire Police. He was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church and American Legion Cecil Post #15, Elkton.
Affectionately known as Rob by family and friends, he was a constant and reliable member of the staff at Hicks Home for Funerals since his teenage years. A kind, caring and considerate man, he could fix just about anything except "the crack of dawn" (his words). He enjoyed woodworking and caning.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Moran Robinson; son, George Baluta, II and companion, Tracey McDaniel, and her son, Sean McDaniel; brother, William Robinson (Carol); several nieces and nephews; as well as Don and Judy Hicks and their family; his co-workers at the funeral home and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Robinson.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park with military honors will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, or to Elkton United Methodist Church, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 11, 2020