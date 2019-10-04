Home

Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
West Nottingham Cemetery
1195 Firetower Road
Colora, MD
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 194
338 E Main St.
Rising Sun, MD
1944 - 2019
Richard "Dick" Benson Richardson of Rising Sun, MD, age 74, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born in Rising Sun, MD on October 15, 1944 to the late Herbert C. Richardson, Sr. and Alice Jeanette (Burkins) Richardson.

A military honors for Dick will be held at 11am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, 133 Harrisville Rd., Colora, MD 21917. Afterward, a memorial gather will be held 12pm - 5pm at the American Legion Post 194, 338 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Marietta Grevis" to offset funeral expenses, and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PO Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To see the full obituary and send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019
