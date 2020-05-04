Richard Way Schrack, 91 of Bethlehem, PA, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Spring House Estates, Lower Gwynedd, PA.
Born in West Grove, PA, on June 25, 1928, he was the son of the late Ernest and Lyda (Davis) Schrack.
Before retirement, he was a Plant Engineer for Coca-Cola Company, Philadelphia, PA. Richard was a member of the Cecil County Hunters Association and a past member of the Vestry at St. Mary Anne's.
He is survived by his daughter: Sharon Beales (Jeff) of Bethlehem, PA; grandsons: Donald Beales of Ithica, NY and Michael Ballato of Penns Grove, NJ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Elinor Lynch Schrack.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in the Christine Cameron Garden Memorial in St Mary Anne's Cemetery, North East, MD.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 4, 2020.