Richard (Dick) Wayne Schwanker, age 88 of North East, MD passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Born in St. Paul, MN., son of the late Harold and Evelyn Schwanker. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, North East, MD. He was employed by Frank W. Winnie and Sons in Philadelphia, PA for 36 years. Dick spent 4 years serving in the U.S. Navy. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved hunting, fishing and his dog Max. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Anthony Tortoreti.



Dick is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet (Hollister) Schwanker, daughters Terri Knowles, Shelley Tortoreti, and Kim Patrick, granddaughters Traci Romine, Trisha Brinkley, Nicole Riddick, grandsons Thomas Patrick III, Jesse Patrick and Bruce Tortoreti, great-grandsons Kaleb and Elijah Brinkley, and great-granddaughter Emmie Patrick. He is also survived by a brother, Eugene Schwanker. A Celebration of his Life may be held later.



