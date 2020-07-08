1/1
Richard Wayne "Dick" Schwanker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) Wayne Schwanker, age 88 of North East, MD passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2020. Born in St. Paul, MN., son of the late Harold and Evelyn Schwanker. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, North East, MD. He was employed by Frank W. Winnie and Sons in Philadelphia, PA for 36 years. Dick spent 4 years serving in the U.S. Navy. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved hunting, fishing and his dog Max. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Anthony Tortoreti.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet (Hollister) Schwanker, daughters Terri Knowles, Shelley Tortoreti, and Kim Patrick, granddaughters Traci Romine, Trisha Brinkley, Nicole Riddick, grandsons Thomas Patrick III, Jesse Patrick and Bruce Tortoreti, great-grandsons Kaleb and Elijah Brinkley, and great-granddaughter Emmie Patrick. He is also survived by a brother, Eugene Schwanker. A Celebration of his Life may be held later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved