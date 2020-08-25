Rita Dale Leonard, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020.
She was born on August 28, 1952 in Wilmington, DE to the late David and Jean Crawford. Dale attended Bohemia Manor High School graduating in 1970. She then went on to attend Cecil County Community College and graduated from University of Maryland in 1975 with a Bachelors of Art.
Dale worked for Cecil Community College and Gwinnett Medical Systems, retiring in 2006.
She enjoyed gardening, spending time on the farm with her horses and her German shepherds.
She is preceded in death by her son Bryan Leonard and her mother Jean Crawford.
Dale is survived by her loving husband John, two sons Josh (Melissa Tate) and Sean (Caroline Cho), her granddaughter Billie, her sister Jan Crawford and brother Rob Crawford (Ann).
Services are private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Dale's memory to Deep Roots at Clairvaux Farm, 21 Veazey Cove Road, Earlville, MD 21919.
